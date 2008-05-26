A Jewish Police State Is Coming
A Jewish Police State Is Coming, Jewification Of America Articles
A JEWISH POLICE STATE IS COMING
By Brother Nathanael Kapner, Copyright 2008-2010
Articles May Be Reproduced Only With Authorship of Br Nathanael Kapner
& Link To Real Jew News (SM)
Please Help Support This Site!
Or Send Your Contribution To:
Brother Nathanael Kapner; PO Box 547; Priest River ID 83856
E-mail: bronathanael@yahoo.com
THE JEWS WHO RUN the US Department Of Homeland Security now have in their possession police technology imported from the fascist state of Israel.
Already, the Talmudic Jew, Michael Chertoff, the head of the DHS, has made a secret deal with Israel disguised as the “Maryland/Israel Homeland Security Partnership” which will be used against Americans who are sick & tired of the Jewish cabal here in America.
On March 23 2008, Canada and Israel signed a Declaration To Cooperate On Public Safety (translate: Declaration To Cooperate On A Police State).
This Declaration will include collaboration with the US Department of Homeland Security now working with Canada concerning “security issues” with respect to the pending NAFTA Super Highway. Over 20 US States to date have signed formal agreements with Israel to utilize Israeli police technology.
Michael Chertoff: This Jew is the Secretary of US Homeland Security. Chertoff is a Talmudic Jew who looks upon Gentiles as sub-humans. A dual citizen of Israel & the US, Chertoff has a primary loyalty to Israel since Jews serve their own interests before those of their host nation.
Paul A. Schneider: This Jew is the Deputy Secretary of US Homeland Security.
Fred L. Schwien: This Jew is the Secretary of Operations of US Homeland Security.
Jay M. Cohen: This Jew is the Secretary for Technology of US Homeland Security. (This Big Brother Jew is the one who will embed a micro-chip into your wrist or forehead).
Washington Airport Security Will See Passengers Stark Naked Here
UNFRIENDLY JEWS WILL BE WATCHING..
“As Soon As You Walk Into The Airport” reports Computer World “the machines will be watching.” Here’s More:
– “The system will size you up at the security checkpoint. An array of sensors — video, audio, laser, infrared — feeds a stream of data about you to a central computer.
The system interprets your gestures and facial expressions, analyzes your voice and probes your body to determine your temperature, heart rate, and respiration rate — all in an effort to determine whether you are trying to deceive. Fail the test and you’ll be pulled aside for a more aggressive interrogation.
This scenario may sound like science fiction but the US Department of Homeland Security is deadly serous about making it a reality by 2012.” – (Computer World)
VIA THE MILITARY COMMISSIONS ACT
IN THE FINAL HOURS before Congress adjourned in 2006, President Bush signed the Military Commissions Act Of 2006. In doing so, the Constitution was violated and the principle of habeas corpus which protects against unlawful and indefinite imprisonment was thrown to the wind.
This Military Commissions Act Of 2006 gives the President absolute power to designate “enemy combatants.”
Section 6 of the Military Commissions Act strips those declared an “enemy combatant” of the right to be heard in court to establish his or her innocence as guarded by the Constitutional principle of habeas corpus. This Act violates Article I, Section 9, Of The US Constitution:
— “The privilege of the writ of Habeas Corpus shall not be suspended unless when in cases of rebellion or invasion.” —
Presently, the suspending of habeas corpus will be applied to “non citizens.” But once one class of people is deprived of their rights it’s only a matter of time before other groups are also deprived. Moreover, the Act’s “enemy combatant” designation applies to both Americans & foreigners.
Thus by establishing Military Tribunals for “enemy combatants” - the Military Commissions Act puts the US Military in control of American citizens.
The So-Called War On Terror
And It Is The Anti-Christian Jews Of US Homeland Security
Who Will Imprison Christian-Americans
Critical Of Their Agenda Unless We Stop Them Now!
___________________________________
For More See: “Big Brother Jew Is Watching You @ Homeland Security!” Click Here
And:: “The War On Terror Is A Jewish Hoax” Click Here
And: “Jew Chertoff’s Subversive North American Union Plan” Click Here
And: “North American Union Promoted By Jews!” Click Here
And: “REAL ID CARD? A JEWISH SPY CARD!” Click Here
CLICK: Brother Nathanael! Street Evangelist!
Please Help Support This Site!
Or Send Your Contribution To:
Brother Nathanael Kapner; PO Box 547; Priest River ID 83856
E-mail: bronathanael@yahoo.com
Brother Nathanael @ May 26, 2008
There is something so Neo-Nazi about Chertoff. But then I never could figure out the difference between “gods chosen people and the master race”. At the end of the day, there is a huge difference between Zionism and Judaism. The Talmud is a xenophobic peace of work, which serves Zionistic principles to the advantage of an elite core over that of the masses. The Pharisees and the Sadducees are self serving hypocrites running the show for their own gain. Their power is global. Their god infests the major religions and as a consequence mental and spiritual enslavement has been possible over the brainwashed masses. Never should the minority rule over the majority. Unfortunately that is what has happened.
Dear Ian -
The “god” of the Talmud and Judaism, is NOT the God of the Holy Scriptures. It is their conception of “god” and not based on the Holy Bible.
The God of we Orthodox Christians is the Triune God, Father, Son, & Holy Spirit, one in essence. And as we recite in the Nicene Creed:
“We believe in the Lord Jesus Christ, the Son of God… Who for us men and for our salvation came down from heaven and was incarnate of the Holy Spirit and the Virgin Mary and became man.
“Who was crucified for us under Pontius Pilate, suffered and was buried, and arose again on the 3rd day. He ascended into the heavens and shall come again in glory to judge both the living and the dead.”
Forgiveness of sins through the Lord Jesus Christ is offered to all men now. At death it will be too late to repent.
Do see the article here on RJN:
“Judaism’s Strange Gods” @
http://www.realjewnews.com/?p=20
Why the “so Neo-Nazi” statement about Chertoff?
Perhaps what was meant is “so Neo-Commie”.
Adolf Hitler may have been one of the few leaders to actually oppose and fight against the “cattling of citizens”.
Lately, I have been thinking about the things we do out of love for others ends up blessing us and our families in ways we did not think of before.
For example, the Blessed Virgin at the Fatima apparitions told the shepherd children to pray for Russia’s conversion.
They did along with many, many others.
Brother Nathanael, you gave us the good news that Putin has become an Orthodox Christian. Truly many prayers answered.
Ironically, what the Liberals (you call them Jews) are doing to America is diabolical.
When the Communists ran Russia through Lenin and Stalin, they enacted a police state. This police state was in response to paranoia of what others could do to them along with wanting free reign to do as they pleased.
This kind of fear and paranoia is the result of a lack of faith in Almighty God.
And this we know, Communists and their modern day kin Socialists, are professed atheists. They expressly put no trust in God, only in themselves.
Thus the police state as an answer to fear.
If feel that if Putin lets his new found Christianity really take root, it will effectively warn the United States citizens and political leaders about the errors of Communism.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if he were active in explaining how atheistic Communism caused so much pain and suffering in Russia?
If he made this public effort and Americans began to wake up to what is happening in their own government — would he not be instrumental in helping to save America?
And here we thought we saved Russia. But maybe our prayers for Russia will end up saving America.
Because it is quite obvious that the spirit of Fear that gripped Russian politics following the Bolshevik revolution, has now infiltrated American politics.
“When the truth comes into the light, the lies will hide in the dark”… Ponce
I do hope that the Anmerican people will wake up sooner rather than later.
Chertoff = Deviloff (from Russian)
Mukasey = Mukasieff (from Russian)
Wolfowitz & Co. you can translate yourselves, no?
As soon as the mass becomes aware and awakens to what the Zionists have done; it will be the end of Zionist power.
What have the Zionists done? Well to start with they made the decision in 1946 to use nuclear weapons to exterminate the mass of the simple Goy cattle.
Second; they have repeatedly pulled the nuclear “Trigger” on us to set in motion their plan for Armageddon; that is where they all hide and we all die.
You may ask: “If that is true, then why are we still here?”
Basically, we are the LIVING DEAD.
We are still here because Somebody up there must love us.
.
Ian
All Jews are not Zionists and all Zionists are not Jews. Zionism is a political movement and is the antithesis of Judaism. That’s my story and I’m stickin too it.
Revolt!!!….don’t talk….Revolt!!!! People are going to have to at some stage as man cannot possibly cope with all the horros that are happening now and are soon to happen in the name of Zionisms evil agenda.
Keith,
Revolt!!!….don’t talk….Revolt”
WON’T WORK WITHOUT UNITY THAT IS PRACTICLY RARE TO FIND IN USA.
CHRISTIANITY and is not the only IS DIVIDED, People are running left and right to find TRUTH in Religion, Politics, Media, etc. How can we revolt?
I am not trying to be negative, but from my own experiance, since I have discoverd www.realjewnews.com I spread the news to all my friends,neighbors, online to any address I might have and now I am being ignored and labeled anti-semitic, which I AM NOT ANTI-SMITIC AT ALL.
I do hate the SIN but NEVER the SINNER.
Anyway, Perhaps we should request a STOP TO DUAL CITIZENSHIP in USA and then REVOLT like you suggest.
Regards,
Nick- soldier in the army of Christ
Keith and Nick:
Possibly one good way to “revolt” would be for more Christians to actively get involved in their government and run for political office.
Most political appointments are Jews because they have bothered to make an effort to be in leadership positions within the government.
If Americans do not care enough about their own government to run for office (and here I am mainly talking about city and county posts) then, we will have willingly ceded our goverment over to a non-Christian entity.
In that case, we will all get the government we deserve.
The number of duel Israeli citizens running amok in the US government is very impressive indeed and it is for a reason. I believe that the nation of Israel will undergo a major world of hurt shortly and will only have the Americas to turn to for safety. Consider that Israelâ€™s land area equals 8,019 square miles and is a tad smaller than the state of New Jersey at 8,721, but larger than Connecticut (5,543), Puerto Rico (5,324), and the land area of Delaware and Rhode Island combined at 2,489 and 1,545 square miles, respectively. So quite easily, Israel would fit quite well in Texas where Chertoff is planning another security wall through Eminent Domain. I guess the US will be legally invaded.
Most of my questions are all very politically incorrect and I never, repeat never get any answers. No one is willing to stick their neck out. For example, all this talk about Jews, Zionists and what they are and what they are capable of doing. I fully agree. No question about it. However, there are thousands of Messianic Jews that have accepted Jesus as their Messiah. I would believe, no?? that they would be outraged by all this corruption and shenanigans from their fellow jews and zionists.? Why do not THEY speak out? Why? Let their voices be heard? But, I NEVER hear a peep, never. It is an abomination what is going on today, and yes, we should do less talking and revolt. But how, everyone is afraid. Whistle blowers and people that get too feisty are never found again. Oh GOD, help us, you are the only one who can bring an end to this wicked world and these wicked greedy vile dispicable corrupt hoards of humanity. I admire and take my hat off to Bro. Nathanial. The man has the boldness that only God can give.
Love this site read it every day with excitement and enthusiasm. Now after reading it for 3 months it is so encouraging to see so many comments to all new articles. This site is growing and the ;people are waking up! Keep spreading the word, keep spreading the truth and fear not being labled whatever they whine.
The truth will always obliterate falsehood. -African proverb
Wonder what the exact stats are for site visits and hits for a day/week? This site must be growing leaps and bounds. GREAT SITE
Dear Readers,
Excuse my comments which are to follow - please appreciate my ascetic orthodox Christian background, although I still live within the world - and forgive me for any offense that my comments may cause. Also please forgive me if you think I may be longwinded and don’t make my point clear.
Firstly in the Proverbs, Solomon teaches us to seek understanding and not to to seek to express ourselves. Yet in todays society I see most people living a very self centred individualistic life that disregards and shows no concern for fellow citizens, social structure or family life. Chlidren are taught from a young age to be who they wish to be - no discipline or guidance - neglected by a materialistic society that teaches and reinforces the “god” of ego and “being yourself”.
Yet we should seek understanding. For those that are children they ought to be brought up in an environment where they are taught to respect three important cornerstones of life - the love of God foremost, the love of their parents and the love of their nation. This process has been gently but cunningly outrooted from society over the last several decades all in the name of secularism - ironically by those who anything by innocent secularists.
Furthermore parents and people in reponsibility don’t chastise and rebuke their subordinates with love and humulity and are afraid to hurt the ego and self-esteem of their subordinates. Or alternatively they abuse positions of power/superiority and wish to feel fulfilled by behaving in such ways.
Furthermore Solomon also exhorts us to love wisdom. Wisdom is no one but Christ himself. For worldy wisdom is nothing but foolishness in the eyes of God.
How can someone seek wisdom and live a life of understanding when they are preoccupied with the “glorious” and “profane” of the world. This I mean actors, singers, - even the endless futile interaction with our day to day worldy “friends” who lead us away from Christ and wisdom.
Yet at the same time we don’t go into “our rooms” to pray as Christ say. We don’t humbly beseech him for strength and enlightenment, whilst we have ample energy to stress out restlessly looking for human companionship and keep claiming the world is a cold place and love and true friendship no longer exists in society
Yet we have the other extreme, where one acquires a false sense of piety - they become religious “freeks” - too preoccupied with rituals and the superficial elements of spiritual life. Cruely condemn the “sinners” of the world - believe that in the “holiness” of religious leaders and hope that through such people they will find salvation and Christ himself.
Then does it dawn on us why God has permitted the US and the western world in general to sink into apostasy? And now that we have sunken into apostaty - spiritual life is strongly lacking. Social and family structures have collapsed. Churches have become sad places where people receive no fulfillment but return home feeling empty.
And now here comes those “demons” who will grab us mercilessly, drag us around, scrutinise our everyday life. They wish to reinforce a cold icy society were no one is trusted - everyone is suspect and ultimately even the finer details of our lives will be regulated.
If I were to be deluded in stating this, then why is it OK that one can fornicate, spawn illegitamate children, betray their marital partner, perform homosexual acts, blasphemy every thing holy and goldy. BUT DON’T YOU DARE DENY THE HOLOCAUST OR MAKE COMMENTS THEY UNDERMINE THE ZIONISTS CAUSES OR OBJECTIVES!
Please choose - look upon Christ who sacrificed himself for us - and granted us freedom from our passions and death - the promise of eternal life. Christ taught us love and tolerance for the human shortcomings of each other - for example forgive those who grieve you or steal your property or who treat you unfairly. Christ also taught us to seek the kingdom of God in our hearts first and everything will be then be fulfilled - if therefore our hearts become a resting place of the Holy Spirit then we will inspire others gently through our life. We will become the warmth and the love that fills our churches again. We will tame our excessive carnal reactions to temptations of our society - all that come from the weakness of human nature.
Or else choose the alternative - respect noone. Despise your society and parents. Fear theft and injustice and think everyone around you is evil. Hope to live to the age of 100 with 5 billion dollars to spend on luxuries and show off to all your “friends”. Allow the Zionist Antichrist and his icy “justice” to govern our lives and hearts. Scrutiny will be everywhere - all will be microchipped followed by GPS and watched by cameras. No one can therefore really steal anymore. No one can easily committ fraud any more. Our selfish self and the dollars we love will be “safe”. All in our lives will be controlled to satisfy the ego to its fullest. And of course you will be given only one choice of religion - worship the false “God of Zion” - Mr Mamon and all his glory and power or else!!!!!!!!
If you love your own good and the your society then first love God. Humbly seek his commandments and live the life of a Christian without hypocrisy - then God himself will show us his mercy, perturb the minds of the Zionists-Freemasons and let them consume each other - and not us!
I thank Br Nathanael for his effort in exposing all the evils of Zionism. If this brings dread and fear to your soul then please think very carefully about your spiritual life. If you are close to God, await eternal life and seek God’s will - you have nothing to fear!
Although Zionism appears to be the fundamental building blocks of the NWO agenda, there is much more to know. Actually we can remove these people from power through the use of bonds and becoming clear about what law is. Nope not pulling a rabbit out of my hat, but I did write a book about how to stop them.
It is called, The Extortion System of the Ruling Elite. It is a free download at:
www.freedomfiles.org/extortion.pdf
It explains why they are so desperite to get the Police State in place and the true nature of these people and why they are here doing all this. Hope you like it, gets lots of downloads a day, perhaps we can change the world.
Rob
George, you hit the nail on the head, your explanation was beautiful. Post often, please.
Rob and others, I do not ‘fear’ a Zionist takeover or even the evil that may exist because they do not know or accept Jesus.
As Romans 9, 10 and 11 of the New Testament explain — we Gentile Christians have been “grafted in” to the chosen people of God because the Jews have rejected their Messiah.
It seems to have been God’s will for them to initially reject Christ only so that the Gentiles could be grafted in.
When the appointed number of souls have been saved (by God’s determination) then, and only then, will the ‘veil be lifted’.
At the appointed time, the Jews God has ordained “to see” will KNOW that Jesus is the Messiah.
I believe the Lord will return ’shortly’ after that.
I, with tongue in cheek, say shortly because Saint Paul use to preach that the Lord was returning “soon”.
Obviously, His timetable is different than ours. However, we should be steadfast and alert — because He will come at an hour least expected.
Pray the Rosary, keep vigilant, and continue to proclaim the Way, the Truth, and the Life.
Dear George,
I am proud of your speech, I truly am.
Here, I am offering you a good orthodox site to listen to hymns and sermons while you write more on this forum.
http://ancientfaith.com/
Keep up the good work…
Nick- soldier in the army of Christ
Dear America the Beautiful,
Glorify God for his enlightenment and his grace to humanity - just to let you know how much the devil hates us, I had an hour battle last night with the devil of deception-idolatry.
My usually ways of getting rid of such demons (I sometimes have frequent visits), is that I tell the demons they only can visit me with the permission of God and the cause of my sins - not because of their own initiative. God is my Lord and only he allows them to visit me - just like flies visit excrement - so they visit me!
However this bloody demon wouldn’t leave so I gave up my prayer and called up one of our bishops I least esteem. This I did in order to show the wretched demon my humulity of me falling before a man I considered “of only average intelligence” unlike my “intelligent” self. He asked me to read Psalms 30,67 and 90 (greek version) (31,68,91 - King James).
After the completion of the psalms, the demon then revealed himself and why he was troubling me - only because today I barely scantily tried to indirectly enlighten a buddist convert to leave his deception and to turn to Christ and with a few words and my “human” example as a Christian.
The demon after the reading of the Psalms then fled - I could see the black beast running to the ocean to drown himself. I now hope for this man’s salvation. Perhap’s the devil fears that he may have lose him - I don’t know - God knows.
I strongly encourage everyone to live close to Christ with HUMILITY foremost - I see the power of humility before God with my own eyes. It is the cornerstone of virtues. However let us not ignore chastity! I don’t normally profusely talk about Christ to others. I let my humulity before God and love of Christ to enlighten myself first and then I allow my love for my fellow humans to enlighten others - and only the demons can normally see it.
I have revealed this to you all so you know that God lives - His mercy is great! I normally am a secretive man that keeps to himself. I AM A SINNER LIKE ALL THE REST OF YOU - I HAVE DONE EVERYTHING WRONG BEFORE GOD THAT YOU MAY ALSO HAVE DONE OR THOUGHT OF DOING - I AM NO SPECIAL SAINT - YET SEE GOD’S MERCY AND LOVE! God grants even the most disgusting man like myself such grace. I confess my disgusting self because unlike many who tend to err on the left which I have also done, I have greatly erred to the right - a great pharisee and judge of others and blind of my proud egotistic self. I thank God because he freed me of this.
The demons have no power over us - all spiritual demons and temporal demonic powers that govern the world are destined for those who worship the body and its lusts and desires. Those close to God have nothing to fear - and the devil fears the true repentance of sinners because then his hope of bringing the “kingdom” of the Anti-Christ to the world is diminished and minimalised.
A spiritual elder once informed a congregation, who was troubled of the coming of the Anti-Christ, not to fear. Instead the prophecy will be fulfilled, but depending on our state of closeness to God - he will come and go and we will barely notice. The mercy of God will protect us and will lessen the days of suffering. The Anti-Christ will come to reign over his own, those who rejected Christ and his teachings - he can only tempt us not rule and govern us. The Anti-christ can not govern our soul and body - if we allow Christ to govern our soul and body. And yet Christ is freedom - the Anti-christ is slavery and tyrrany.
If you have any doubts of the nature of the Anti-christ look at those who do his works. They are slaves of power and money. They never can truly relax lest their adversaries come and destroy their plans! They murder and antagonise those who get in their way.
Yet those who are close to God do not have such fears and cares - God has promised us to provide. Didn’t God promise throught David who said that he has never seen a just man hungry or his sons begging for bread?
But yet the jews who so sorely run around with their dusty crutty dollars do so in vain. Once they accomplish their deluded dreams they too will realise that the one who they have awaited for actually came 2000 years ago. They will realise the false Messiah they await will call himself God - he will be an immoral powerhungry tyrrant who will be the representative and governor of all men who live the life of lust and abomination!
May Br Nathanael’s work and exposure of todays evil continue to be a witness of this to the faithless and weak hearted! May God protect him from all harm spiritual and physical. And may God grant us all repentance!
Dear Linda, America the Beautiful, Nick and everyone else - continue your good work - love God - and may our love for Him unite us together, if not in this temporal world at least in his heavenly Kingdom. Don’t quarrel over personal differences in opinion for God’s love and mercy will help us and solve all schisms and heresies - NOT through anti-christ ecumenism but through means that only God knows and understands.
Regards
George
Chertoff (or Chertov) actually means “Son of the Devil” in Russian (like Petrov means “Son of Peter”). Certainly this is an appropriate name, since, everytime that I see his evil looking face in photographs, I can’t help projecting horns onto his balding head. I wonder what the original founder of his family in Belarus did to deserve his Russian nickname.
To Daedalus,
Have you read this info,
http://jewsnotzionists.org/tenquestions.htm
stating that Heinrich Himmler twice gave the Jews opportunity to leave Germany, but that the Zionists refused, and as consequence they were deported into camps instead?
This the not-zionist-jews claim is a major sin and serious blame to put upon the Zionist leaders at that time in addition to all things of present day.
George, you are not alone when it comes to battling the devil, he does attack those doing the true work of the Lord Jesus.
I have made my home a shrine to the Lord Jesus and Our Blessed Mother. Their pictures are large and prominent in my living room so that visitors have no doubt whom we serve.
It has an immediate effect on everyone who enters.
For the benefit of my children, the home is also filled throughout with pictures such as Jesus holding the one lost lamb (remember how he left the 99 to pursue the lost one) there are christian books, it is clean, and ONLY t.v. shows that edify Christianity are allowed to be viewed. I do not allow them to listen to unchaste music, or to have friends over that are less than wholesome.
I have raised my children in this manner since they were babies, therefore it is normal to them. Now as teenagers, if an unpure t.v. commercial or degrading music comes on, my children will jump up and turn it off — many times before I even notice.
Praise the Lord, the are good and holy children.
When it comes to battling Satan, I have a little trick which works EVERY time.
First let me say, I can relate to being “attacked” by the evil one, particularly if you are in the thick of doing God’s work at any particular moment.
When I first started posting on the internet (and my strict goal was to witness to Christ and His Kingdom) this household underwent a whirlwind EVERY time I turned on the computer.
It is usually quiet, peaceful, prayerful and joyful at our house. Upon turning on the computer to post (this was several years ago when it started) the phone (which never rings) would RING, people would come to the door, people on the phone had EMERGENCIES, my children would begin fighting and arguing . . . and sometimes I would get physically sick.
Then it began to dawn on me what was going on. It was a constant spiritual battle . . . just to get to the front of the battle line you might say.
Now whenever I sense these kind of days or moments coming, I immediately run for my Rosary. I keep it in my hand the entire time I am posting. I have my computer in right below to very large pictures of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary. I have my bible, my catechism and many doctrinal Catholic books setting directly on my computer shelf (soldiers going into battle MUST have their gear . .
When the devil is battling me personally, such as he tries at night when I am about to retire with a good night’s rest, I simply take my Rosary in hand, point to the picture of the Blessed Mother and he flees — because I remind him that he must first Ask Permission from Our Lady before he has ANY interaction with me — and of course, being a Loving Mother she always DENIES him permission, and he FLEES immediately.
She has been given Special Powers over the devil, and to crush his head as she sees fit.
I LOVE our Blessed Mother — so he does not mess with me!
Dear America, The Beautiful,
I rejoice hearing of and seeing parents like you in society who guide their children to be pious and devout. May you continue to do your good works. May God protect you and cover you from the snares of the devil. I’m unfortunately the “lazy” one who only directly cares and prays for myself - I do however pray and care for others. You and many others however have to care and pray for yourselves and protect the children which God gave you and entrusted into your care from the apostasy of today’s society and it’s abysmal way of life - what a struggle and what an anxious state to be in! But in the end let the Kingdom of God which is at hand govern our hearts and minds. Let God through the intercession of the Virgin-Mary fulfill your family life and protect you from evil.
However how much I pity those who consciously reject Christ and deprive themselves of such bliss - particularly those who think they are the “select people of God” rather they are the forerunners of the Anti-christ! The sun shines but they run for cover. Brightness is everywhere but they like rats seek to hole themselves into darkness. Christ is Risen, yet they use their endless flow money and power to convince the darkened mind of today’s average person to deny to themselves it ever happened. The average “goy” person enslaved in passion and sin is being nutured by this demonic zionist culture to continue doing so. And sadly these deluded “chosen people of God” don’t use their own hard money earned by the own sweat and labour to achieve their Christ-denying mission! They wish to use our money - the government’s money to achieve their evil means! Where is the democracy they try to install, when they discourage the christian majority of the USA to live and freely enjoy their religious public holidays and yet overthrow “brutal dictators and totalitarian regimes” like Saddam Hussein because he served the sunni minority of his country yet supressed the shia majority. What hypocrisy!
Regards
George
Yes George, I believe the Devil has blinded the Jews with a temptation and lust for power. Many are drunk on materialism which easily takes hold when you have lost your hope.
And you lose your Hope when you reject the Beloved Son of God, our Messiah the Lord Jesus — it is this Rejection, whether conscious or unconscious that scars their souls and makes them vulnerable to the many deceptions of the evil one.
As the New Testament specifies regarding sinners, “they have been turned over to a reprobate mind.”
This is a mind that is UNABLE to recognize what is right and what is wrong. It is a confused, and sometimes demented mind.
There is only one thing that can RIGHT their minds, and that is a turning of their Hearts over to the Lord Jesus.
Otherwise, as the Holy Scriptures atest, “the Devil prowls about looking for souls to ruin.”
No doubt, the anti-Christ spirit roams freely in today’s culture given to all sorts of wicked vices, causing mischief and discord.
The anti-christ spirit makes Mischief in world affairs and keeps constant Chaos going between nations, that left alone, would be more free to respond to the promptings of the Holy Spirit — bringing Peace, Healing of relationships, and Understanding.
Christians, of every pursuasion, must decide to put forth a united front in defending the Gospel of Jesus Christ — so that we may love our neighbors as ourselves, following Our Lord’s command.
Brother Nathanael is already a saint. He goes beyond his own comfort zone to confront the Enemy and deliver the Truth.
Yes, we all pray that Our Lord, His Blessed Mother and Saint Michael the Archangel, continue to protect and defend him in battle against the evil one and his endless lies.
And I would pray a special prayer for Brother Nathanael and you George, that through the intercessory prayers of Our Blessed Mother — both you and Brother Nathanael be blessed with a special presence of the heavenly angels and saints this week — so that you may have a strong spiritual sense that Heaven holds and protects those in service to Christ Jesus. May you know that the Church in Heaven, the Community of saints, supports your efforts with daily intercession to further Christ’s mission here on earth.
if thisn’t too off-topic, has anyone more information on the 30,000 guillotines imported from China last year and transported by the Gunderson Company in Portland, Oregon to two storage depots - one near Missoula in Montana, and the other at Baton Rouge, Louisiana? I can write from personal experience about the illegal targeted activity of the present Government following my own outspoken writings (for example, at www.forgottenvoice.org, a newspaper for Las Vegas’ homeless, although I have a home). There’s nothing quite like being overtly menaced by helicopters all day - following publication of a column critical of Government crime - and then returning home to find that your house and computer have been rifled (in the case of the comput, all search history related to your website deleted!). The New World Order is considerably more visible to those few of us who are taking a clear-headed and uncompromising stand against their rapid advances.
On this forum you are saying these ashkinazi jews hate gentiles; but ashkenazi jews are gentiles. Thay coined the term jew. The people of the torah are sephardic jews which represent 5 percent of the worlds jews .they are the real hebrews of the bible and are treated as second class citizens in a land where there ancestors have lived for thousands of years. If you take dna from a sephardic jew and compare it to an arab they are EXACTLY the same. Which means the people you see on tv controling israel are frauds that have no right to be there .in fact real jews do not have large profiles or white skin They have black hair;brown eyes and dark skin. This is 100 percent scientificaly undeniable. Which means jesus was an arab !!! Keep in mind most askenazi are not in on the bad things going on over there they have been taught to believe a lie that all of us fell for.
Just for the record jesus is not this persons name .it was yeshuah ben yosef and he was an arab!!! why all the pictures of white jesus in every church(anti christ). Anyway alot of people will disagree with this but the person known as jesus was nothing out of the ordinary. There are a thousand saints in india RIGHT now that can do what jesus did. no joke. Did he not say the things I do. you can do. and even greater things that I do. ye shall do also. religion was distorted long ago by the agenda of those who only think of themselves. and it can be proven !!! Most christians read the king james version of the bible. Right. well king james was a satanist who raped and murdered children in black magic rituals and then rolled around in there blood .this is documented in numerous texts. This is the man that rewrote the bible(satanic bible). translate the bible from the greek and hebrew and it will be very clear to you they are two dfferent books. I suggest you do not believe me and do the research yourself. the most important thing to remember is god is not in any book .He is only known through your heart. He who does not find the temple in his heart. Will never find his heart in any temple. For real chrstianity go to redelk.net
I’m totally and completely ashamed and afraid of my country. The US has been, and obviously will continue to be, a tool of the zionists to get what they want. It is absolutely abhorrent to witness their handiwork, and totally disgruntling to realize there is not much to do about it without the assistance of my fellow americans who, for the most part, are ignorant sheeple. Please pray for us all to whatever God you do believe in.
Dear antizion,
Why ask for prayer to any “God?”
Only the Lord Jesus Christ, the Son of God become man for our salvation, can save us.
+BN
Dear George,
Thank you for your Christian and edifying testament. I am sure that your faith and honesty and integrity touched many hearts among Br Nathanael’s readers. You have blessed us all - and I am sure that even those who do not believe in our Lord have received that blessing - though they may not know it.
When I first came across Br Nathanael’s website in Jan of this year I was amazed (as in Amazing Grace) to discover that the Info SuperHighway had a newsmagazine on what I think are the contemporary truth issues from the perspective of faith. I think I read through all the reports in a couple of days. Not because this was light reading, but because I was stoked!
For me, writing for the internet developed gradually.
About five years ago, when I really began to put together what had happened in the Catholic Church over the last fifty years - I saw the events of my own life in a completely different way. It all fell into place - Archbishop Sheen’s national broadcast to America in the wake of the Vatican Council II urging, pleading with Catholic parents to remove their children from Catholic schools at once. I remember that broadcast. I remember, my Grandmother (a Protestant) calling out to my mother ( aProtestant ) to come to the television and “Listen to this! Unbelieveable.”
I remember how the Catholic highschool in my hometown emptied in a single term. Parents had heeded the call and decided to either homeschool or to put their children in a stateschool to learn modernism from the State rather than have them confound modernism with the Catholic faith by learning it through the parochial school.
I remember the loss of the Mass, the extinguishing of the sacraments, the destruction of the faith with doctrines of ecumenism, the Talmud, modernism. Then, as a young parent, there were the battles I had with parish priests and bishops (when I was in the novus ordo thinking that it was possible to hold onto Tradition in the novus ordo). When my children were young, the parishes had real battles over the perpetrating and covering up crimes against children. And most chose to protect the priests rather than children. This rot festered for years, but since 2002 has now erupted in all its fury - with the closure of entire dioceses - Iowa being the fifth. For me, as a parent this grave matter was contemporary with the battle to have my children instructed in the Catholic faith of Tradition.
When I finally put it all together, it made sense. I got it! And I think it took me about a year to recover. I just went into seclusion for a few years - took time off work, prayed, just got the world, my work, the novus ordo out of my hair. I prayed, went to confesssion, went back to former Universal Calendar of the Church. I was devastated, but as I studied this great matter of my own time, I began to open up the dark sentences of the subjects documented on this website.
I found the testimony of Bella Dodd on the internet. She was formerly a high ranking official of the American Communist Party. I found many accounts of her testimony before the House of UnAmerican Activities Committee in the 1950s.
“In the 1930s, we put 1100 men into the priesthood to destroy the Church from within. The idea was for these men to be ordained and progress into the hierarchy and positions of influence and authority.” Twelve years before Vatican II, she stated on the public record: “Right now they are in the highest offices of the Church. The changes they will make will be so drastic, you will not recognize the Catholic Church.”
Obviously the 1100 were promoted into position to harvest the whirlwind of the Coup in the 1958 Conclave. Without the Net, it would simply not have been possible to put all these pieces together.
So, I left the novus ordo. I went back to what the Church had always taught about the Synagogue, about Masonry. For a former novus ordinarian, this meant I had to understand everything in a new way. And from that time, I began to perceive Lucifer and his influence uncomplicated by the angel of light, ‘for the good of the Church’ or ‘for the public interest’ cover stories.
Then I began to have the kind of encounters about which you write. I realized that only spiritual weapons - the Holy Rosary, the Scapular, the prayer of Breviary (the office of the Church), the teaching of the Church, the valid sacraments (when / where they may be found) - would avail. I discovered the traditional devotions: the Sacred Heart, the Holy Face, the prayer of the Archangel invoking the infinite merit of the Sacred and Imaculate Hearts in union - this needed to become the ordinary habit of my mind and disposition - because I was journeying through a spiritual place, a terrible place. Our Lord was leading me there, and even though it was terrible, it was a place of clear seeing. It was a place of Darkness where there was no darkness because the deepest night was as clear as the day.
After that experience, I could not really return to my practice and my business. The bottom literally fell out of it with my colleagues. In a matter of a few months and total chaos, it was like an unseen hand stirred up everyone against me, I was picked up and set down at home. At a time when the housing market was ballistic and tradespeople could not be found for any money, tradespeople came and knocked on my door and said: ‘We heard you left your practice, you are going to have to renovate that shed if you are going to work here (at home). We can help. My friend can build, his friend can get the plumbing permit - etc. My children (now in their twenties) previously living in house shares with friends all said yes. And promptly moved back home with their friends.
After the dust settled, my practice re-opened. I found that for the first time ever, I had control of my book of days. I could make appointments, I could block out entire blocks of hours just for prayer and reflection.
I found that I had control over my own life. In my clinic, I choose to have the Sacred Heart of our reigning King and the Immaculate Heart of our Queen and his Blessed Mother, my Mother in Grace - promiently on display, as well as the image of the Holy Face. I have seen many people - usually known Masons in the community - walk in, take one look and walk straight out. Unfortunately, there are people who would not be in that room for 1 second. I let them go. I would like to help, but I can’t.
And so I gradually got into this routine. I got onto the internet, I wrote articles and essays on the Church in my own time. Other Catholics began to email me, Catholics who could relate to the experiences that I wrote about, the reflections I was making. These people too had also surveyed the wreck of the Church in our time with the eyes of faith in the ordinary magisterium of what the Church has always and everywhere taught. They had been to that place. And then, emails began to come from the Church underground - those who were in touch with the Catholic hierarchy in the aftermath of the Coup in the 1958 Conclave. I already knew the context of that history, but the details needed to be fitted in. Indeed, their testament was the keystone.
I told my young people. They will ordain priests and bishops for this province. When they do, you have to help the Church. You have to make this Priority One.
When I came across Br. Nathanael’s website and scrolled through the correspondence, I saw at once that he is going to have his work cut out for him keeping bloggers with heretical statements answered. So when I got time, I logged on to help. For this is a time when ‘the operation of error to believe lying’ ( 2 Thess 2:10 )holds great sway in the world because of the widespread disregard of the truth and consent to iniquity.
PROTOCOL 15
Meantime, however, until we come into our kingdom, we shall act in the contrary way: we shall create and multiply free masonic lodges in all the countries of the world, absorb into them all who may become or who are prominent in public activity, for these lodges we shall find our principal intelligence office and means of influence…..
AMONG THE MEMBERS OF THESE LODGES WILL BE ALMOST ALL THE AGENTS OF INTERNATIONAL AND NATIONAL POLICE since their service is for us irreplaceable in the respect that the police is in a position not only to use its own particular measures with the insubordinate, but also to screen our activities and provide pretexts for discontents, etc…
http://www.biblebelievers.org.au/przion5.htm#Protocol%20%20No.%2013
——————-
Now you know why the “Fraternal Order of Police” is an international Masonic Lodge….
The “Fraternal Order of Police” - a masonic lodge established in 1915…. within the half circle over the centerpiece is our motto, “Jus, Fidus, Libertatum” which translated means “Law Is a Safeguard of Freedom”
http://www.fop.net/about/history/star.shtml
——————-
Protocol 12
“The word “freedom,” which can be interpreted in various ways, is defined by us as follows — Freedom is the right to do what which the law allows. This interpretation of the word will at the proper time be of service to us, because all freedom will thus be in our hands, since the laws will abolish or create only that which is desirable for us according to the aforesaid program.”
While there are hundreds of Masonic lodges throughout the world, there are also hundreds of college fraternities and sororities. I do not believe that ALL masons are literally “demons”, just as I wouldn’t support that ALL “fratrats” or sorority “chicks” are “angels”. Most masonic lodges have given assistance to many people in need, and I believe it’s unfair to label ALL masons as anti-christs. Not all masons are Jews, just as all Jews aren’t masons. Not all Jews are “Zionists”, just as all Zionists are not Jews. Zionists can be of any nationality or religion. There are many, many police officers who are actually very Christian, believe it or not!!! There will always be a few bad eggs in every basket. Good cop, bad cop; great doctor, quack; fantastic attorney who really knows how to twist the truth, and one who will only tell the truth; great pastors and Pastor Wrights. Personally, I would just LOVE to convert everyone to Greek Orthodox!!! There, you have it in a nutshell!!! Orthodoxy IS the truth!!!
Dear Theodora, I am sorry to say anyone that becomes a freemason literally initiates themselves to a gnostic arrogant demonic brotherhood who believes all religions are equal and there is an unknown higher God who can only be comprehended through freemasonry - ie the Anti-Christ.
Furthermore there are not many jews who are freemasons. Freemasonry was a zionist invention to infiltrate the foolish, vainglorious gentiles and corrupt them without the need to rear their zionists heads in public.
Demons are also known to do “good”. I cases of people who, used sorcery to have a long life and a successful family- and yes they did, until they repented.
In particular In know a case of a lady whose mother was a sorcerer gave her a good luck charm when she was a girl and told her to wear it till the end of her life â€“ not take off not even when she was having a shower. She did this and she never was ill despite her very old age, had a sucessful family, grandchildren etc etc.
Then one day when she was very advanced in age, one of her friends noted the “good luck charm”, and advised her she confess her sin of using it rather than hoping in Christ and repent. The lady went to a greek orthodox priest, confessed her sin. He ordered he to burn the item, but it wouldn’t burn. The priest then came along and with prayer and exorcisms he threw it into a fire and a massive explosion occurred, deafening their ears and damaging the surroundings.
The â€œgood luck charmâ€ lady then all of a sudden fell in a state of paralysis, realised her advanced age and that her “good health” was the deception of the devil.
On the day of the Sts Cosmas and Damianos, her friend brought her a bottle of Holy Water. After her friend left then her â€œgoodâ€ old demonic friend visited her.
The demon shrilled at her for betraying it despite all its loyalty to her, cursed her and threatened her. Immobile because of her paralysis she grabbed the bottle of Holy Water which was next to her, threw it at the demon who then disappeared but left a thilthy stench behind, which was noticeable in her house for many days later.
The lady died shortly after - repented and forgiven and I believed saved by the mercy of God.
Such similar things are the “good” acts and works of freemasons and zionists of the world. They â€œbenefactâ€ us, blind us towards our destruction and once we expose their malice they then create havoc and vengence in order to make us regret we ever questioned their role in our society or lives. Most modern days wars, particularly the world wars and other conflicts, the rise of fundamental Islam, economic disasters etc are all their ways to ensure we comfortably confide our trust into them and rush for the dollars they thrust into hands and the food they put into out mouths after the take it away from us in the first place and convince us we need the â€œcaringâ€ hands.
Dear Theodora I also am I Greek Orthodox â€“ but I suggest you try to convert yourself to true othodoxy and the true orthodox Christian way of life â€“ then worry about others. Pardon my harsh words, I say these words out of concern.
Dear Theodora,
Orthodoxy is “right faith” and to believe our Lord as the Way, the Truth and the Life is sever Light from darkness.
Masonry is an abyss of errors. Do not be deceived by their charities, community services, rhetoric.
Pope Clement XII 1730 - 1740 in his Consitution “In Eminenti” condemned Freemasonry as Counter Church and Counter State.
History has borne out this assessment. In the West, the Catholic states which did not succumb to the Protestant / Banking Reformation were destroyed by Masonic Revolutions in France, Spain, Portugal, Italy and in Latin America this is ongoing. The blood of the Christians they have shed through these revolutions will never fully be known until the Day of Judgement.
The Bolshevik Revolution was also a Masonic Revolution led directly by the Jews of the Grand Orient and it inaugurated the global Communist Revolution. The 1958 Coup which overturned St. Peter’s Chair in Rome was a Masonic Coup - when the Marranos had the numbers in the Conclave - was orchestrated by the Jewish Lodge B’nei B’rith.
George and Lynda, thank you for your input. I know very little, bits and pieces regarding Masonic lodges. I’ve read books regarding these groups, but I also don’t like to believe everything I read. Couldn’t it be possible that perhaps some of these groups were initiated to “preserve” the Christian faith? How do we account for the AHEPANS in our Orthodox church? I do recall many years ago as a teenager a group starting at the church and many of the parishioners were quite upset over it. The Ahepans I know have provided scholarships for many Ahepan familiy children, as well as other needs for others as well. There are so many groups labeled under the name of freemasonry, yet I imagine it would be rather difficult to identify each group. I know that there are oaths taken under the degrees. I have read some of these oaths. The one I read from another book was of the 33rd degreee. And, if I recall, it mentioned Jesus, Chrishna, and Mohammed (not sure) as being one and the same. So, the question I have is how do we judge all masons for a few in the higher degrees? And, perhaps many do not realize the vows in the higher degrees.
Dear Theodora,
See Br Nathanael’s Church News Website RE a report from his Greek Correspondent about the comments of Archbishop Stylianos RE AHEPA/Freemasonry.
But in brief Archbishop Stylianos of Australia, worked with AHEPA for many years of his life, thinking they were a good-willed bunch of people.
He ultimately saw there evil deceipt, double-faced destructive nature, condemned them as anti-christs and enemies of the Church and the Greek heritage.
Furthermore a book written by Archimandrite Chalambos Vasilopoulos clearly links AHEPA to freemasonry. I have read his book, and although he disguises it as if he is interviewing a freemasonry deserter - there are strong hints it is actually himself who deserted the movement and exposed its inner secrets.
He died I believe in 1984 under suspicious circumstances - some attribute this to a murder performed by the freemasons who he so wholehearted exposed and despised.
Lastly the same Archimandrite wrote at length againsts ecumenism and its satanic freemasonry origins. Excuse my harsh words again.
I have nothing positive to say about AHEPA/Freemasonry/Ecumenism - but they are all inspired by the same hypocrisy and demon that lead Judas Iscariot - take the money for almsgiving to the poor and the maintenance of the â€œChurchâ€ - give some to the poor but enjoy the rest for yourself â€“ and build lavish lodges and spend “billions” of their well groomed garments and aprons. After they have done all this they go and kiss Christ in the garden of Gesthemane and hand His Church over to His enemies for crucifixion and destruction - then they don’t repent but commit “spiritual” suicide and go join Judas the Iscariot in the after life. They fear to repent because of all the secrecy oaths they must sheepishly give before their initiation.
George,
I completely agree with you that Freemasonry and Ecumenism are both demonically inspired.
Archimandrite Vasilopoulos is correct - ecumenism has its base in freemasonry.
It is only just and right that the Christian faithful must be warned of this. Very important to stay clear of the catastrophe steered by an anti-papacy through the post conciliar (V II) new order church based in Rome. Many, many acts of total apostacy in this from which we must flee: Praying for the Messiah expected by the Jews to come in the Synagogue, Bhudda enthroned on the high altar of Assisi, Koran kissing, Pujahs at the Shrine of Fatima, ecumenical blessings to the Anglican Archbishop / ArchDruid Rowan Williams - this disaster rolls on in full spate.
This is not the Catholic Church.
The ordinary magisterium of the Catholic Church denounces ecumenism and ecumenist ventures. Probably the best statement is Pope St Pius X “Our Apostolic Mandate” (Notre Charge Apostolique) given to the French Bishops in 1910.
The ecumenical agenda is denounced by Pope Pius as a “dark workshop” and an “impetuous stream”…”harnassed in its course by the modern enemies of the Church and is now, no more than a miserable affluent of the great movement of apostacy being organized in every country for the establishment of a One World Church which shall have neither dogmas, nor hierarchy, neither discipline for the mind nor curb for the passions and which, under the pretext of freedom and dignity [both masonic ideals] would bring back to the world (if such a church should overcome) the reign of legalized cunning and force and the oppression of the weak and all who toil and suffer.”
Sadly we are seeing the fullfillment of this in our time.
Our Lady Help of Christians pray for us all.
Dear GSG9-EinSatzKommando,
Unfortunately your comments are inappropriate so were not posted. This site is designed to enlighten people about the evil of Zionism and bring repentance - not to incite murder and genocide.
We cannot use evil means to fight evil. We should instead accept the Lord Jesus Christ in our hearts, make Him our King and let His will reign on this Earth through us as His servant - then we have nothing to fear.
Admin
Excuse me for being so blunt but I feel that I have to be. Just how stupid, delusional and brainwashed are you so-called “christians” in your phony “land of the free and home of the brave”? You are neither “christian”, “free” nor “brave”.
What you have allowed to transpire in your country over the past 8 years represents the greatest threat to your survival you have ever faced. But like the good, submissive, clueless, immature folk that you are you haven`t noticed the devil right in front of you. Your born evil, ziojew israeli terrorist owners (courtesy of your traitorous government and courts and miltary and police etc.) are 90% complete in overthrowing your land, like the rodents did to Russia in 1917 and Germany in the 1930`s, enslaving you and turning your country into another one of their prisons. The jews have bankrupt your economy, guided you into two war crimes (Iraq and Afghanistan), that will drag you down even more and are non-winnable, are slowly ruining your society and all you americans do is watch the simpsons and eat hamburgers and get fatter and lazier and live in your delusions about being things you are not and will never be. The jews will terrorize you and murder you “christians” like the cowardly vermin do the Palestinians. Don`t believe so? Think again.
You folk used to have something called the constitution. Start behaving like real patriots and believe that you still do and start practicing those glorious principles that your founding fathers bestowed upon you. Practice your 2nd amendment rights while you still can before the jews scuttle that to the trashbin of history like they have most of your constitution already. You have a right to keep and bear arms and defend yourself from tyranny and enemies both foreign AND DOMESTIC. Your founding fathers would be proud of you.
Now might be a good time to by all the arms and ammunition that you can. In case you ever need it and judging by the jewish coup taking place in your country chances are you will need to defend yourselves sooner than later.
Only a second civil war and revolution can save you now.
Dear Karry,
Violence is NOT the answer. Only by Americans committing their lives to Jesus Christ and ousting the Jews out of power can the situation be remedied.
And we must insist that Jews give up their racial supremacy and become Christians! (I did - why can’t they?)
+Brother Nathanael Kapner
Romans 12:1
Jimmy Carter says: Jews controls America
http://desertpeace.wordpress.com/2008/04/26/jimmy-carter-us-candidates-must-do-as-israel-dictates/
The jewish warmonger 1933 and 2008
“Judea Declares War on Germany!” - Daily Express, March 24, 1933.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Image:DailyExpress_March1933_judeafrontpage.jpg
“It is untrue that I or anyone else in Germany wanted war in 1939. It was wanted and provoked solely by international statesmen either of Jewish origin or working for Jewish interests. Nor had I ever wished that after the appalling first World War, there would ever be a second against either England or America.” - Adolf Hitler, April, 1945.
http://americandefenseleague.com/judea_declares_war_on_germany.htm
Judea Declares War on Iran 2oo8
http://bravenewfilms.org/blog/41014-olmert-at-aipac-united-with-bush-on-iran
—————-
Who is the warmonger? The jew. Nobody but the jew wants war. Who do you hear all over in the “media”? The jew calling for war. Iran do not call for war. Iran has never ever once called for war - not once.
It’s the same jewish scam and lies all over again.
———-
“Although William Taft had issued a presidential campaign promise of abrogation, he refused to honor his pledge once elected. During a February 1911 White House luncheon for Committee leaders, when Taft rendered his final refusal to abrogate, Schiff warned, “We had hoped you would see that justice be done us. You have decided otherwise. We shall now go to the American people.” Schiff then stalked from the room, refusing to even shake the president’s hand. On the way out, Schiff whispered to fellow Committee leaders, “This means war!”(47)”
http://www.transferagreement.com/transfer/html/chap_3.php
Outstanding video-doc-on-israeli-lobby 50 min.32 min Richard Perle
http://robertlindsay.blogspot.com/2008/06/gre…
——–
Sever Plocker
Â
Â
Stalin’s Jews
We mustn’t forget that some of greatest murderers of modern times were Jewish
Published:Â
12.21.06, 23:35 / Israel Opinion
Here’s a particularly forlorn historical date: Almost 90 years ago, between the 19th and 20th of December 1917, in the midst of the Bolshevik revolution and civil war, Lenin signed a decree calling for the establishment of The All-Russian Extraordinary Commission for Combating Counter-Revolution and Sabotage, also known as Cheka.
Â
Within a short period of time, Cheka became the largest and cruelest state security organization. Its organizational structure was changed every few years, as were its names: From Cheka to GPU, later to NKVD, and later to KGB.
Â
We cannot know with certainty the number of deaths Cheka was responsible for in its various manifestations, but the number is surely at least 20 million, including victims of the forced collectivization, the hunger, large purges, expulsions, banishments, executions, and mass death at Gulags.
Â
Whole population strata were eliminated: Independent farmers, ethnic minorities, members of the bourgeoisie, senior officers, intellectuals, artists, labor movement activists, “opposition members” who were defined completely randomly, and countless members of the Communist party itself.
Â
In his new, highly praised book “The War of the World, “Historian Niall Ferguson writes that no revolution in the history of mankind devoured its children with the same unrestrained appetite as did the Soviet revolution. In his book on the Stalinist purges, Tel Aviv University’s Dr. Igal Halfin writes that Stalinist violence was unique in that it was directed internally.
Â
Lenin, Stalin, and their successors could not have carried out their deeds without wide-scale cooperation of disciplined “terror officials,” cruel interrogators, snitches, executioners, guards, judges, perverts, and many bleeding hearts who were members of the progressive Western Left and were deceived by the Soviet regime of horror and even provided it with a kosher certificate.
Â
All these things are well-known to some extent or another, even though the former Soviet Union’s archives have not yet been fully opened
Advertisement
Â
Â
to the public. But who knows about this? Within Russia itself, very few people have been brought to justice for their crimes in the NKVD’s and KGB’s service. The Russian public discourse today completely ignores the question of “How could it have happened to us?” As opposed to Eastern European nations, the Russians did not settle the score with their Stalinist past.
Â
And us, the Jews? An Israeli student finishes high school without ever hearing the name “Genrikh Yagoda,” the greatest Jewish murderer of the 20th Century, the GPU’s deputy commander and the founder and commander of the NKVD. Yagoda diligently implemented Stalin’s collectivization orders and is responsible for the deaths of at least 10 million people. His Jewish deputies established and managed the Gulag system. After Stalin no longer viewed him favorably, Yagoda was demoted and executed, and was replaced as chief hangman in 1936 by Yezhov, the “bloodthirsty dwarf.”
Â
Yezhov was not Jewish but was blessed with an active Jewish wife. In his Book “Stalin: Court of the Red Star”, Jewish historian Sebag Montefiore writes that during the darkest period of terror, when the Communist killing machine worked in full force, Stalin was surrounded by beautiful, young Jewish women.
Â
Stalin’s close associates and loyalists included member of the Central Committee and Politburo Lazar Kaganovich. Montefiore characterizes him as the “first Stalinist” and adds that those starving to death in Ukraine, an unparalleled tragedy in the history of human kind aside from the Nazi horrors and Mao’s terror in China, did not move Kaganovich.
Â
Many Jews sold their soul to the devil of the Communist revolution and have blood on their hands for eternity. We’ll mention just one more: Leonid Reichman, head of the NKVD’s special department and the organization’s chief interrogator, who was a particularly cruel sadist.
Â
In 1934, according to published statistics, 38.5 percent of those holding the most senior posts in the Soviet security apparatuses were of Jewish origin. They too, of course, were gradually eliminated in the next purges. In a fascinating lecture at a Tel Aviv University convention this week, Dr. Halfin described the waves of soviet terror as a “carnival of mass murder,” “fantasy of purges”, and “essianism of evil.” Turns out that Jews too, when they become captivated by messianic ideology, can become great murderers, among the greatest known by modern history.
Â
The Jews active in official communist terror apparatuses (In the Soviet Union and abroad) and who at times led them, did not do this, obviously, as Jews, but rather, as Stalinists, communists, and “Soviet people.” Therefore, we find it easy to ignore their origin and “play dumb”: What do we have to do with them? But let’s not forget them. My own view is different. I find it unacceptable that a person will be considered a member of the Jewish people when he does great things, but not considered part of our people when he does amazingly despicable things.
Â
Even if we deny it, we cannot escape the Jewishness of “our hangmen,” who served the Red Terror with loyalty and dedication from its establishment. After all, others will always remind us of their origin.
Â
http://www.ynet.co.il/english/articles/0%2C7340%2CL-3342999%2C00.htmls
To Admin-
Thank you for posting my comment. I am in no way preaching violence when I said that all americans should practice their 2nd amendment rights to keep and bear arms and buy as many guns and ammunition as you can while you can.
I liken the right to keep and bear arms to that of airbags in a car. You hope you are never in a situation where airbags need to serve their purpose-but if you ever are it sure is nice to have them. Likewise with guns. If the jew world order terrorists ever come knocking on your door to stamp you out like a fly I would rather go down fighting and defending myself than to roll over and play dead and let them have their way with me. Evil must be confronted.
I find heff`s post an excellent one.
yes these jews have infiltrated our society via media and government ,, vote Duke , vote Buchanan these guys dont kiss up to these sneaky bastards ,, the internet will never be fully controlled by jews ,,, thank God for this
The Father’s of the Church decided that since Jesus Christ was born a Jew, that also his arch enemy the AntiChrist would be born a Jew. This Jew would rule the earth. This Jew would control everything on earth. This Jew would command all to worship him or you will die. This Jew would be the world ruler, over a world police state.As the good Brother writes above a Jewish Police State is coming! Even the Bible says so:
13 14 And he seduced them that dwell on the earth, for the signs which were given him to do in the sight of the beast: saying to them that dwell on the earth that they should make the image of the beast which had the wound by the sword and lived. et seducit habitantes terram propter signa quae data sunt illi facere in conspectu bestiae dicens habitantibus in terra ut faciant imaginem bestiae quae habet plagam gladii et vixit
13 15 And it was given him to give life to the image of the beast: and that the image of the beast should speak: and should cause that whosoever will not adore the image of the beast should be slain. et datum est illi ut daret spiritum imagini bestiae ut et loquatur imago bestiae et faciat quicumque non adoraverint imaginem bestiae occidantur
13 16 And he shall make all, both little and great, rich and poor, freemen and bondmen, to have a character in their right hand or on their foreheads: et faciet omnes pusillos et magnos et divites et pauperes et liberos et servos habere caracter in dextera manu aut in frontibus suis
13 17 And that no man might buy or sell, but he that hath the character, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. et ne quis possit emere aut vendere nisi qui habet caracter nomen bestiae aut numerum nominis eius
13 18 Here is wisdom. He that hath understanding, let him count the number of the beast. For it is the number of a man: and the number of him is six hundred sixty-six. hic sapientia est qui habet intellectum conputet numerum bestiae numerus enim hominis est et numerus eius est sescenti sexaginta sex
The secret Jew Bush is doing everything he can, to expand the Jewish Police state, before he leaves office - here in good ole JEWSA. Even our phoney Congressmen/women are being left out in the dark.
http://wiredispatch.com/news/?id=276589
Bush orders expands role for national intel chief
Updated intel rules may erode CIA authority; GOP lawmakers protest over being kept in dark.
PAMELA HESS
AP News
Jul 31, 2008
These people are such liar’s! The whole point of this is to totally control the Intelligence Agencies, and to only get Intelligence that the White House wants. They do not want real Intelligence. This is nothing more than to completely control these people thinking. And if you think differently than the Jewish controlled White House, than you will be tossed out on your head. We know that this is true because the 17 Intelligence Agencies gave us the truth about Iran and their nuclear capibilities. The Jewish controlled White House didn’t like it when they were given the truth about Iran. This is because all they want is false Intelligence, in order to back their plans for a WAR with IRAN.
General Westmoreland, the Commander of the Vietnam forces, often complained about the bad Intelligence that was given him. He said that the C.I.A.s, the Armies Military Intelligence, and Intelligence from the White House was nothing but a pack of lies. The only Intelligence Agency that give him good Intelligence was th Army Security Agency. They informed him about the buildup of the “TET OFFENSIVE of 1968″. But the other three told him to ignore the ASA. That they didn’t know what they were talking about. History proves that the ASA was right, and the other three probably were involved in our troops getting massacred, so that we could lose the war, and pull out of Vietnam. To reward the ASA for their great Intelligence, they were disbanded, and a White House controlled group was created. The truth is Intelligence is only used for the Jews to manipulate for their own purposes! Westmoreland was a great man who told the truth! Guess who took his place in Vietnam? Creighton Abrams probably a Crypto Jew! With two Jews Abrams and Kissenger we lost the war, and turned Vietnam over to the Jewish controlled Communists.
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creighton_Abram
s
Check out Elliot Abrams who they admit in this article was born a Jew. Back then they wouldn’t openly appoint a Jew to run the Military, like they do today. They had to keep it secret!
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elliott_Abrams
Dead GI: America is not going to be invaded - it is already under occupation.
Now I understand why Americans are so passionate about their right to bear arms. Canadians need to wake up to this.
It amazes me how everyone uses the term “politically correct” without questioning where it originated: from Chairman Mao of the Chinese Communists. Boy these commies/zios have us well trained in their language against us.
The problem is that microchips have been been proven to be highly carcinogen because of the electromagnetic field they generate inside the body, just like mobil phones can generate brain tumors when hold close to the head.
I don’t think neither jews nor christians nor muslims want to get cancer.
THERE WILL BE NO JEWISH POLICE STATE!
There won’t be a Jewish police state as we are currently witnessing the beginning of the end of the Jewish Empire. As Ford wrote in his famous book, ‘The International Jew’, there is only one thing that matters for Jews, and that is “money”! Money runs the world, and so those who control it, control the world. The Jews knew this, and took over the financial and commercial system.
Ruthless domination over non-Jewish people also matters. This is evident in their ruthless racist religious writings and history which state that the Gentiles (non-Jews) are a sub-human class.
Kaganovich, the Russian Communist Jew, in Stalin’s regime, ordered the genocide of 10 million Russians and Ukrainians, far more than Hitler! We see what is constantly happening in Palestine.
The Jews are not yet able to control the World, as Russia, China, India, iran, Saudi Arabia are formidable challenges, but they somehow hope to achieve this ultimate goal. Unfortunately, the Jews will not be able to accomplish this unrealistic ambition. The reason is that We are currently witnessing a global financial meltdown which will bankrupt America and Europe, and will result in unprecedented mass unemployment and violent riots.
The violence will rapidly be directed at the Jews, their stores and establishments, a kind of global Kristallnacht 2, if you like.
Most will take part in this anit-semtici violence as everyone knows that the Jews were running the financial system and most commerce, so they will be the ones to blame for tis demise. The Jews will be persecuted in the Middle East and Asia as well. There will be no hiding place. Even the North Amercian native peopes hate the Jews.
To restore order, military coups will arise in which neo-Fascist, anti-semitic generals will take charge. The public will support their anti-semitic policies. The Jews will be forced once again into concentration and extermination camps. But this time, no one will come to their rescue.
In the Bible it states clearly, those who kill by the sword will be killed by that same sword.
Evil returns to evil, the destruction the jews achieve is done by their sword, of lying, cheating, and stealing from those they pretend to befriend, and fool into believing they are good, and pathetic victims, when in fact all jews are sociopaths who turn on any fool that who trusts them.
That is the same sword that will finally kill the jews.
They trust satan, they do his bidding, they have no idea what he has planned for them. They are only digging their own graves with every deceptive lie and every slick trick they play on non jews.
The Jewish Police State is alive and well in Chicago. I worked for these monsters and ended up being traffiked to American Airlines pilots, Jewish lawyers, doctors, and dentists of Chicago. Their wives were present, they are Jewess whores for money. Many Jews live an alternative life style of Closet Homosexuals.
Not all jews, but many in Chicago are a huge network of traffikers picking and choosing who will be their next prostitute. They are the true bringers of Organized Stalking campaigns in the USA and global. They believe they are New World Order and privileged.
I am not talking about every Jew, but Chicago is a mess to say the least. Do not work for their firms, you wife, child, sister, mother, aunt, etc., could end up dead or traffiked. Beware, they think they are the superior race when, in fact, they are not. How can you be God’s Chosen People when you hate his son?
I am a gentile Christian who sees the truth and knows the truth, they are not Chosen, the Hebrew Bible was rewritten to enslave the Christian Gentiles to the Jew. They do not love Christ, they hate him. Christ said no one goes to the father except through him, so if they hate his son, how can God the Father call them his “Chosen People”.
It is a farce to enslave. Don’t fall for it and do not work in downtown Chicago for any Jewish firms. My coworkers were traffiked and murdered, I don’t want this to happen to anyone else. Beware. Some of the Jewish lawyers, doctors, etc., who say they are professionals are NOT.
They give many people titles when they do not have the education to even be an attorney. Many positions are just created as a false pretense. Beware.
Ways to defeat Zionist agendas:
Pay off or walk away from your debts to banks and credit companies
Leave the city if and before H1N1 vaccinations become mandatory
Do not buy or buy into any mass media propaganda
If you must fly use smaller airports rather than large international ones
Grow your own foods or buy locally. Avoid GMO products.
Outfit yourself and your home with EMF shields.
Develop a local collective to help eachother prosper. Do not register anything. It’s all trade and barter. Begin a lending pool of funds.
Know only what you need for survival and enlightenment and learn discernment (ability to discern between good and evil). And buy only things you need.
Spend your time building community and not watching TV and participating in things which take your money out of your community, not to mention the mushing of your mind and spirit.
Pray and meditate and thank God for what you envision to become real.
Forget the big house. Instead spend your resources communicating good things and examples to your children.
Avoid the stock market and elections…they are stacked against you. Instead buy gold and keep it in your possession.
Save your energy for positive action. Fighting the system is a losing battle for the system is already lost. This way you also will not be picked up as an “enemy combatant.”
Do everything you can to become un-unitized: we and our parents before us have been broken apart by a system of “rugged individuals” who are defiantly independent etc. etc.
The so-called American Dream really is false hope designed to enslave us, to separate us from each other, to make us fear the powers that would control us, to alienate us from community and society.
To force us into two jobs and stress and exhaustion and ill health from an acid-heavy diet. WHY? So that we become dispirited and fail to achieve any meaningful organization and action to throw off the evil among us.
Most of all believe it can be done, and take responsibility for your life and work with others to ween off this failed corrupted system.
Please watch “Zeitgeist”:
http://www.zeitgeistmovie.com/add_english.htm
Please READ this, one of the biggest secrets out there! Jews are not Jews.
Not GOD chosen people but satan chosen ones.
http://www.theisraelofgod.com/Text%20Lessons/Lost%20Tribes%20of%20Israel.pdf
Now, there are lies everywhere, so you must not trust all you hear… not me nor who wrote this, trust your research!
Thbis nation has just turned 233 years of age 2+3+3=8 we now have the 44th President of the USA 4+4=8 and His name is Barack a Hebrew or Jewish Name (meaning) A “FLASH OF LIGHTNING”.
His mother was a young Jewish college girl that got pregnant out of wedlock and then married an African man. In Hebrew we trace the child’s ancestry through the mother’s (female) side for we know she is his mother for he came out of her womb, but, we do not know for sure who his father may be. Just an educated guess that is all. “And Nothing more”.
Barach of a young Hebrew girl was born 8-4-1961 or “8888″
Now you may know (guess) who he in all probability is…an anti-type of…
(SMK) 1938
Wake up, Christians!
The Holy Spirit has enough power to defeat the spirit of darkness !!!
HALLELU’YAH !!!
These Zionists have way too much power to describe. They have dominated every nation on the planet. They have taken over every single corner of the planet. If the Zionists rule a country completely with an iron fist, they will drag that country into war with their neighbors and cause conflict with their neighbors.
Ever since World War 2, Israel never treated their so-called allies as true “allies.” They just use each nation as a puppet and/or colony to create their empire of “Greater Israel.”
So what I am trying to say is that if any country is an Israeli puppet, Israelis think of those countries as a puppet state/colony of “Greater Israel.” The Arabs, Pakistanis, Afghans, Iranians, Central and South Americans, Caribbeans, Vietnamese, Japanese, Cambodians and Chinese should not hate Americans, but just hate the Zionist controlled American government.
I know a whole lot about Zionism because I come from a Zionist controlled country (Turkey). Zionists destroyed Turkey and they took over the Ottoman Empire and masqueraded as Ottoman Emperors, but they were really Crypto-Jews, and started to become more and more autocratic.
So that is how the Ottoman Empire collapsed and that is how the “Donmeh” movement started in Turkey. The Donmehs/Crpyto-Jews masqueraded as Turkish Muslim leaders and ethnically cleansed Anatolia of Anatolian Christian Minorities (Greeks, Armenians, Assyrians) and created a Purely-Muslim Populated State, but the Purely-Muslim Populated Turkish Republic wasn’t ruled by Muslims, but Crypto-Jews.
Still to this day, Turkey has been accused of poor human rights (for instance towards the Kurds) because of the fact that some elements in the Turkish army still is run by the Secularist/Donmeh Crpyto-Jews, but luckily the current government, led by Recep Tayyip Erdogan is minimizing the power of some of the Secularist Donmeh Crpyto-Jewish generals and he is granting more rights for Kurds and other minorities in Turkey and Turkey’s economic size doubled by two and half times in less than a decade.
When there were Secularist Crypto-Jewish governments in Turkey (before 1999 for instance), each Turkish citizen only made $5,000 dollars yearly. Now in Turkey, the average citizen in Turkey makes $15,000 dollars yearly.
So to all Americans, Europeans, Mid Easterns, Africans, and so on, be careful of Jewish extremists, they have no respect for anyone. They want to control the world and rule it under one government and take over all the world banks, world financial institutions, worldwide media conglomerates, worldwide politics and more and more.
They are even buying out food companies, gas companies, clothing companies, sporting goods companies and electronics companies so whenever you buy a product for daily use, you will buy a product from a Jewish controlled company and you will pay a secret tax better known as the “Kosher Tax.”
They even ban Christian, Muslim, and Dharmic (East Asian Religions) companies from participating in World Stock Markets. Most of the top executives at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Merill Lynch, etc. are Jewish. They have controlled everything on the planet, they even sometimes try to be another race and masqueraded as Crypto-Jewish.
People must resist the ZOG before there is an apocalyptic nuclear war on planet Earth and then we destroy ourselves.
A quote from Ben Gurion in case you’ve not see it:
http://www.mailstar.net/bengur62.jpg
Simple rule: control the money and you control everything.
Golden rule: He who has the gold, rules.
The Zionists have no control at all over countries like Iran and that is why those countries are targeted for change.
Don’t put your future in paper, at least put a part of it in things that are real, physical gold, land, things that cannot be conjured out of thin air.
The article doesn’t say at all. The comments by its supporters does.
If the Moslems could move out of the 13th century, stop waving the jihad clap trap and accusing the Yanks of being Crusaders ( that’s 11th century), and for the record tear down the madrassas where the kids learn by rote the words of the Koran — forget math and language — well a brighter day may come for the displaced Palestinians who never got off their arse to fertilise the barren remnants of ancient Israel which they got with the Moslem conquests of the 7th century.
Ayan Hisi Ali got it right when she said Islam as promoted has been “disneyfied’ but I would say with a touch of the ’20’s murderous Chicago gangs.
When I hear a Christian church bell ring in Istanbul I’ll know that that lot of Muslims have come up for air.
Venjen ( not Jewish - just educated).
The problem is they have infiltrated Western Society in the form of a Blood Mafia posing as a religion.
Their claws are so deep in us now that the coming nuclear destruction of Israel may not even help, but its a start.
I predict that over the next decade or two there will be a huge increase in anti-Semitism throughout North America akin to as happening in Europe now. The brainwashed public must awaken to bring about transformation.
The internet will be the catalyst for this as the young generation is turning to youtube more than to the Jew owned media (TV and newspapers).
60 percent of newspaper readers and evening news watchers are over the age of 60!
This is how this Zionists have tried to control my life causing me, my son and daughter and my friends a lot of stress and untold suffering.
They use dealers to attack us, entire families of dealers to deprive us of rest and sleep, steal from our house, enter when we go out and when we go away to try and rest.
Their police or stasi follow us sonic sirens howling from the time we leave the house till we return.
They start their mosquito and medusa weapon of ear and mind destruction in front of us, whenever we move around the house, when we are in the park, in a bank, a supermarket, a market.
Convoys of Zionist police, firemen and ambulancemen arrive and stop their vans and cars outside banks, Zionist supermarkets, and wait till we leave then follow us all the way home.
Their cacophony of sounds are set off as soon as we go in the garden.
Their helicopters appear out of the blue and start hovering overhead noisily which incude police olive green and yellow helicopters and rescue yellow ones.
I find it ironic that Americans that have hyped about Germany’s so-called War Crimes have been taken over by the same Cabal of Animals. After the war, American Zionists that financed Hitler’s Wars helped their chosen ones to escape to the USA.
NOW THE SAME BUNCH THAT MANAGED TO ruin Germany has successfully managed to ruin the USA through their Wall Street gangsters. As soon as Americans realize that they have been led astray by the same Pigs all hell will break loose.
Ever wonder why Jews don’t eat pigs ?
All Americans need to do is make every Senator wear the Yellow Star of David on their Lapel.
The whole House of Representatives would look like a Corn Field.
Ever wonder why there is unilateral support for the State of Israel ?
BECAUSE IT IS THEM THAT RUNS AND RUINS YOUR COUNTRY.
America, wake up and quit fighting their unholy War of Greed.
I’m totally and completely ashamed and afraid of my country.
The US has been, and obviously will continue to be, a tool of the Zionists to get what they want.
It is absolutely abhorrent to witness their handiwork, and totally disgruntling to realize there is not much to do about it without the assistance of my fellow Americans who, for the most part, are ignorant sheeple.
Please pray for us all to whatever God you do believe in.
The shame is that we don’t have enough time to inform the sheeple. But the sheeple don’t care anyway.
The people that leave the stadiums everyday. They are the worst. The people who are behind this can say what they are going to do, but if anyone were to tell people how they should fight back they stand to be arrested.
So basically informing others is a moot point. Because it looks like we are going to let the government make their move and declare martial law and then there is no way to fight them when they take all the guns.
The Germans had it bad during and after WWII, but I think they would have fared worse had they not fought the Commies.
Because the Commies would have killed 25% right from the start. That would have been 20 million and then maybe 20 million more over the next 45 years.
The thing about the Jews is when the group of Jews arrived in Russia and overthrew the Russian government.
Instantly all the Jews were Commies and worked together. Could you imagine 227 Gentiles invading North America with 100 million today and getting the other gentiles to work with them and overthrow the US government in a few weeks?
The Jews get off of crimes, because Jewish judges fear the backlash.
CHRISTIANS UNITE AGAINST 666.
URGENT - FUSION CENTERS - URGENT
BIG BROTHER FUSION CENTERS.
Targeting mainly Political Groups.
Surveillance and targeting of Innocent Citizens.
This has nothing to do with Terrorists or the War on Terrorism.
THIS IS A TOTAL INVASION OF YOUR PRIVACY.
EXTREMELY IMPORTANT VIDEO
(FULL LENGTH) Jesse Ventura “The Police State” Conspiracy”
http://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=%28FULL+LENGTH%29+Jesse+Ventura_The+Police+State_+Conspiracy_&aq=f
Must view, download copy and save before OBAMA removes it from YouTube.
Please forward this very important news to your mailing list.
United States of America
OBAMA SPIES Information Collecting FUSION CENTERS USA.
ZIONIST JEW SPIES Information Collecting FUSION CENTERS USA.
There are 76 OBAMA FUSION CENTERS collecting information on YOU in the USA.
The USA has more than 60 ARMY Military Bases World Wide one in almost every Country.
How many of these 60 ARMY Military Bases have OBAMA SPIES Information Collecting FUSION CENTERS?
These SPY CENTERS were all set up after 911.
We all know that BUSH and his ZIONIST JEW BOSSES planned, carried out and were solely responsible for 911.
Airplane fuel cannot melt STEEL or CONCRETE.
Ben Laden could never have put the tons of explosives inside those 3 buildings to implode them. IMPOSSIBLE.
When are they going to prosecute BUSH and his ZIONIST JEW BOSSES for 911?
These SPY CENTERS are Targeting mainly Political Groups.
Surveillance and targeting of Innocent Citizens.
This has nothing to do with Terrorists or the War on Terrorism.
This is all part of the Socialist Totalitarianism Dictatorship New World Order Fascist Police State.
The day the dollar dies, will be the day the Jewish toxic tribe collapses.
HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF: The same scenario that occurred 2000 years ago will happen again in the near future.
Just as the Sadducees, and the Pharisees who controlled the Roman government, ordered the Centurions (cops), to murder the Christ, today’s elect of our Savior will be systematically rounded up as well.
Perhaps they will murder some Christians, others may be only incarcerated. But to think this could not happen in America would be folly.
The Coverup of Zionist Organized Crime
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y3GMDcFOq0g
JFK “The President and the Press” Speech, before the American Newspaper Publishers Association.
John F. Kennedy Speech, April 27, 1961 Waldorf-Astoria Hotel, New York, NY.
http://www.archive.org/details/jfks19610427
Note: JFK was talking about the VERY SAME CONSPIRACY that David Duke is talking about, in the 1st Video (above).
Its not coming, the Jewish Police State is already here.
I want Jews Out of my lovely NEVADA. They don’t belong here.
I am still reading people’s comments but George was outstanding.
Jason my husband is Lebanese “Maronite Christian” from Lebanon and we live in Canada. Yes, Arabs and the true Jews who are the Sephardic Jews are related.
The Jews that are white in Israel and those in the US, Canada, Europe, etc., who are white are the frauds.
Yes DNA would surely tell who is real and who is not. It is known that the Zionists of Israel and the US have done horrible experiments on Sephardic Jews. My husband’s people are the descendants of the ancient Phoenicians and Canaanite people.
The Masons are from the Zionist-white Jews and yes to corrupt the people of the world. I am still reading what people wrote here and love what George wrote.
There are the Jews who are Messianic - those who believe in Jesus who cannot open their mouths at all in Israel or they would be tortured to death and they are the ones who get the leavings as it stands now for apartments, health, etc. besides the Palestinians.
Israel is a police state and an apartheid state just like what former Pres. Jimmy Carter wrote in his book. We are in for very hard times and we must all pray and George it is wonderful to read what you said - so very true indeed.
The power of prayer is mighty strong folks and I have proof in my own household about the strength of prayer on what it does.
All the very best to Br. Nathanael as well for his web site.
I was born and brought up Roman Catholic and my father was Anglican and Americans would call that Episcopal.
The Catholic religion has changed a great deal since the early 60’s and maybe a bit before.
I like to listen to a Catholic priest on youtube.com and his name is Father Paul Kramer and he speaks about Fatima, and about this one world religion that he is totally against and many other things. If you can listen to him speak please do so since he makes sense.
My Canada as well as the US and the entire world has been taken over by these Zionist Jews and our PM has fallen prey to them since he is a Zionist-Christian Evangelist of some sort.
We have to pray for our leaders whether they are good or not so good in order to make the right decisions. God will look after the evil in due time.
I have read and scanned over what all of you have posted and I agree with so many of you if not all.
If you go on youtube.com there is a site called: “What the Jews did to Germany they are doing to the US” or something like that.
Jews infiltrate everywhere they go and do cause all the wars in the world in order to profit. The Arabs know all about the Jews and their usury and someone said here about Iran, Saudi Arabia, etc. are hard to get into because they are against the “banksters as in gangsters.”
Yes, but Saudi Arabia cannot be trusted folks, ok. I don’t have to spell it all out to you since you are all an intelligent bunch of people who can figure all that out for yourselves.
There are Arabs that cannot be trusted either, and the Palestinian leaders like Arafat in particular was a double agent not counting the one in charge at present. The same is true in all countries. You cannot trust anybody at all unfortunately.
Someone here quoted about the former wrestler and governor Jesse Ventura and I know that you mean well but he is a friend of Alex Jones and I don’t trust Alex any further than I can throw him - I can’t even pick him up let alone throw him.
I want all of you to listen to everything you can but don’t believe everything that you read or hear. It is good to gain knowledge and be very vigilant at all times.
It has been a good 9 or 10 years since I looked at TV and I know that the media is all controlled. I am 62 years old and don’t trust anything and never did. I buy only what is absolutely necessary and nothing more and that is the way to live.
A lot of my fellow Canadians know what is going on in our world as well as here in Canada and what is happening in the US and we all have to stick together to fight this horrible demonic bunch.
We have to fight with prayer the most, and believe me the power of prayer does do a lot of good.
God will defeat these evils in due time. Like what Revelations 2 says in the Bible is that they are the Synagogue of Satan and how true that is.
I will tell you all what my husband told me and has been saying this for many years “you sold out your country to foreigners,” and how true what he said.
We have ourselves to blame for what is going on. Back in the 1930’s Prescott Bush the grandfather of the “chimp posing as president G.W. Bush” tried to overthrow the US during the days of former Pres. Franklin D. Roosevelt and it was an army general, Smedley Butler, who squealed on the whole thing.
Look at it on youtube.com where a man tells about the Bush biography or type in about Prescott Bush trying to overthrow the US government in the 30’s era and he had help of other international banksters as well as big industrialists.
“History always repeats itself and if you do not know history you are bound to repeat it” and this is exactly what is happening. People have trusted others and now look at what is happening.
Our jobs are sent overseas so as the big companies and banksters can make the bigger profits.
You have to look in the mirror and wonder why. Stop feeding the beast and buy only what is necessary. Live below you means and way below if you have to. Hard times are coming.
The reason why 911 happened was for the Jews to use the US power to wipe out their enemies in the Middle East.
It’s like the little dog hiding behind the big dog for protection (Spike has my back).
The Jews are smart but at the same time cowards. When the Jews think that they are above the rest of the people in the world that will be their downfall.
It’s only a matter of time and that time is short.
“I know the blasphemy of those who say they are Jews but do lie, but are of the synagogue of Satan.”
Repeated twice in Revelation, this is a paraphrase of the accusation by Christianity’s first martyr, St. Stephen in Acts 7: 42-43 and by Christ who said “Abraham didn’t do these things!”
So if these unprincipled deceivers are not “Jews,” what are they? I call them BABYLONIANS! After all, the worst of these greedy confusion peddlers — drunk with the blood of the righteous — stayed in Babylon until the state of Israel was established. They even have a web site called “Babylonian Jews.”
Not only that, the money/blood trail of The Great Harlot in Rev. 18: 24 corresponds perfectly with Mt. 23: 35 & Mt. 27: 25.
My simple message:
America save your country from the abyss! Nationalize your media forthwith.
I haven’t posted here before but I do read every now and then, and haven’t read everything yet but I am creeping up gradually. I sure do listen to Brother Nathanael’s videos and what a very nice gentleman that he is.
I am a Catholic woman of 62 years old who is Canadian and I went to Catholic schools as a child and a teenager and even to public high schools as well. My dad was Anglican (Americans say Episcopalian) and mom was Catholic. I was raised in a mixed household and you can picture the rest.
I learned not all that long ago what Vatican II was all about and I was in shock that the highest positions in the Vatican are Masons. If my mother knew about this when she was alive I don’t know what she would have said or done.
Dad never approved of holy pictures like the Sacred Heart or anything on the walls in the house and I witnessed dad on one of his tirades smashing the pictures off the walls. In the Protestant doctrine they do not believe in having pictures of Jesus (Yashua) or any other saintly person.
If you go into the videos of Father Paul Kramer he speaks about ecumenism and about the masons in the Catholic church and other things. I learned a lot listening to this priest.
About the Masons yes they do good work to help in the community BUT that is as far as it goes because these people are allegedly really against God and it is only when they get to the 33rd degree that they find out that their god is Satan.
About Jews I used to know many good Jewish people in my former hometown and today most have left and others died off. Zionism is a huge problem and in Israel people are not treated the same.
My husband is a Lebanese Christian from Beirut Lebanon and his home village is in the north of the country. My husband and his family have nothing against the Jews but it is the Zionists who have the hate.
Like someone said here that the real Jews are the Sephardic Jews and yes they have dark complexions, most have brown eyes some have hazel or blue eyes and are not white skinned like the ones that you usually see. Many Jews change their names so you have to be very careful about these people.
The entire world is in deep trouble and I can see it in the young people how much society has changed. Things are going to get a great deal worse as time goes on and we have to pray for a better world but what can one do when so many have turned away from the Good Lord and have become atheists.
I will continue reading Brother Nathanael’s site and listen to his videos.
I love this site and thank you Brother Nathanael for having such a good site to visit. All the best to you and your posters.
I may not post very often but like to read here.
I came back just now and I am going to read here and I read a little towards the end, but above what I wrote and all of you are very knowledgeable and right on.
The fake Jews are from Northern Turkey which is Russia and they were called Khazars. If you listen to Jack Otto on youtube as well as Eustace Mullins you will hear more things to enlighten yourselves about what is going on.
The world is in a terrible mess financially as well as with all the wars and talks about an antichrist coming in the near future and a WWIII. Can you imagine wars today which are nuclear — that can destroy the entire world?
We need to pray, and believe me the power of prayer works and I have living proof in my own family that it works.
Pray to the Good Lord for guidance and strength and you will all find it. Pray for Brother Nathanael as well.
Brother Nathanael,
Where my husband is from in Lebanon, it is called the Koura Region which is mainly Orthodox and my husband is a Christian Maronite (Catholic).
We live in Ottawa, Ontario Canada, and most of Ottawa was built by the Orthodox Lebanese people. The Orthodox church used to be on Lyon Street but now they have a new church on Riverside Drive and I see it every day on our walks.
Our landlord is a Lebanese Orthodox Christian and a very good man indeed and a regular church goer. All the best.
The highest positions in the Catholic church are held by Masons.
In my Catholic faith it is like what Brother Nathaniel said about the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. The Orthodox church is our sister church.
My husband has a mass that one lady gave him in Arabic to listen to and reminds him of back home. We were give a beautiful medal from a man who worked with my husband who was Greek Orthodox and went back to Greece and it depicts the Virgin Mary — it is very beautiful.
No not all Jews are bad people and I would never say such a thing since everyone is different.
Israel is a terrible place and the entire Middle East is not a place to live at all.
We have family over there and my eldest sister in law who is 76 years old just went through open heart surgery since 4 days ago and is home and is very weak and cannot stand on her own.
We have been very worried about her a lot lately and prayed a lot that she would live and it will be a very long recovery.
Someone spoke here about dual citizenship being some sort of a barrier to being a good US citizen or any other citizen and in a way he is right.
As a woman married to a Lebanese who holds both Lebanese and Canadian citizenship his thoughts are always about home and even if he had only one citizenship his mind would still be the same.
I think the same holds true for people like Rahm Emmanuel and such characters since they are Zionist Israelis and to them Israel comes first, and yes, Zionism is a political party.
There are many good Jews and there are many good Christians and good Islamic people and of all faiths. Zionism is a huge problem that we have to deal with. Jews have been going over to the US since the 1600’s just like other people have from England, Germany, etc.
These Jews settled in and became very powerful especially when Mayer Rothschild came into existence in the 1700’s and placed his sons in powerful banking positions in the banking capitals of the world and said that he didn’t care who made the laws as long as he was in charge of the purse.
Rothschild supported not just small money lending for homes, etc. but he lent out money to kings, queens and presidents around the world. When one didn’t pay their loans he came after their natural resources, schools, land and everything else that he could lay his hands on and the same thing is true today.
We do have ourselves to blame as well as Christians and that is we have trusted others so much and didn’t know about their schemes and how they think. Many Christians have done the same things as well.
There is a man (Jewish) that I went to high school with briefly and he went to the US and made an international bank. Well he had the backing of some other people from Canada and bilked many people out of their life savings.
He is now in prison in San Francisco, California and according to the write ups that I read he took $137 million dollars but I think that what he took was way beyond that sum of money by the way he was living. He made such a Ponzi scheme and did it to Canadians as well.
He was living the high life and wanted to bring in Oprah Winfrey and other big moguls into all of his scheme. This man lived the life like a movie star and beyond, and when I first saw this about him I laughed uncontrollably because he was always a joker in school and I never expected that of him.
Later I was so upset and even cried wondering why he did this stupid thing. His parents were refugees who escaped from Russia and wanted better for their children and they only had one son born in Canada and had no other kids.
They worked very hard to give him a good education and he became a lawyer of real estate and he was a councellor in city government and he owned a hockey team and took it elsewhere and sold it and after that he went to the US and did his scams.
I think that he really lost his mind and never ever thought that he would ever pull such a horrible stunt. It hurts to talk about this but I had to say it. I knew him only for a short while since I went to a couple of other schools and never kept track.
This can happen to anyone when they let greed get in their way and religion is no barrier to greed.
The poster John Athlone said so many good things here and so did others.
Yes, the Zionists are of the Synagogue of Satan. If you ever heard the trashy mouth of comedian Alicia Silverstein, it would shock all of you including some others.
Hollywood is owned by Jews and so are newspapers and magazines. The entire media is completely corrupted and it is best to turn off the “boob tube” aka TV and learn to think for yourselves.
Don’t buy into Hollywood and its sins and live a good clean life. The Good Lord will fix them all when He comes back.
In the meantime when we do have a huge crash of the economy which is supposed to start in either February or March or a little later of 2014 and even 2015, many will awaken and the Jews will run like rats and they all know what they did.
Not all Jews are bad, only the Zionist pigs that control the economy.
Look at the “Killing Fields” the “Khazary Qabbalists” have inaugurated lately in Syria, Ukraine, Nigeria, Brazil, Sudan, Central Africa, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Mali, Turkey, Philippines, Senegal, Indonesia, Egypt, America, China, Russia, … etc.
Each group of victims are being massacred with a pre-edited and forged background-story, to make the ‘Rounds of Enforced Death’ more presentable to and more acceptable in the minds of the deceived receivers of the hyper-twisted news messages that are triggered all around by the Khazary-Controlled Media Joints.
Those ultra-Sly “Qabbalistic” killers are literally trying to ‘Sedate’ and ‘Hypnotize’ the rest of their projected-victims with such pre-devised sham background-stories until their turns to be assassinated comes forth!
Instead of confessing plainly in the media that it is ‘Them’ who are killing the peoples around, around the World, they cowardly lie and shamelessly tell: No, it’s the Syrian Government Army; No, it’s the pro-Russia and the pro-Atlantic Revolters; No, it’s the “Boko-Haraam” Militized Gang ; No, it’s the Brazilian anti-Riot Government Forces; No, it’s the Sudanese Factions sub-Armies; No, it’s the Central African pro-Muslim and pro-Christian Militias; No, it’s the Tsunami and the Radiation; No, it’s the Corona Virus ; No, it’s the over-Bearing Cracky Industrial Buildings; … etc.
A Dual System of “Justice,” Separate and Unequal…The Story of Michael Weaver and The Corruption of Columbus,Georgia’s Judicial System by David Carothers
A tale of two systems; two systems of justice, separate and unequal; an egregious double standard in the application of the laws as they are written.
There are two main characters in this tale of two systems:
Jeffrey Foxx , a disgraced former Columbus, Ga. police corporal, and Michael Weaver, a Columbus-born, long-time White-rights activist.
Foxx, who is Black, resigned from the department in early May after a long litany of misconduct charges dating back to 2002. During this period, Foxx had been suspended from duty seven times for various misdeeds while a police officer.
Foxx’s misdeeds while under the “color of law” first sparked the attention of the local media in March of 2007, when he was accused of targeting White motorists for traffic tickets.
While patrolling the predominently White area of University Avenue in north Columbus on March 7, Foxx was talking to a female friend on his cell phone. Unbeknownst to him, his conversation was being recorded by the recorder in his cruiser.
The recorder recorded Foxx’s statements to his friend: “They make me work these White folk’s areas, somebody’s going to pay the price,” he said. He added: “I am hooking these White folks up with tickets.”
Although Foxx violated several state and federal laws via his misconduct, he kept his job as an officer of the law. Had Foxx been a White officer, he would immediately have been fired for racial profiling, an egregious violation of state and federal law and the iron law of political correctness. But he was not.
Instead, Foxx was “punished” with a one-day paid suspension and ordered to attend a few hours of sensitivity training by his superior officer, police Major Julius Graham, who is Black.
In Feb. 2009, Foxx was fired by Police Chief Ricky Boren for lying about an incident that occurred in the Muscogee County Jail, the details of which have never been disclosed. His dismissal was subsequently reversed by the department’s Personnel Review Board, and he was rehired.
In early May of this year, Foxx accused Chief Boren of using the “N-Word” while conversing with three of his lieutenants in a bathroom on the fourth floor of the Public Safety Center, an allegation that Boren denied.
In a May 14 interview conducted by the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, Boren said that he has a private bathroom in his office, and never uses the public facilities.
Mayor Theresa Tomlinson hired retired Georgia Bureau of Investigation ( GBI ) agent Michael Rundles to investigate the the alleged incident.
Rundle’s investigation and subsequent 24-page report found no evidence of misconduct on the part of Boren. In a statement to the Ledger-Enquirer, Tomlinson told reporters: “There is no question in my mind that the chief ever made such a statement.”
Foxx submitted to a polygraph test regarding his allegation, which he failed.
No state or federal charges were filed against Foxx for his violations of the civil rights of the white citizens of Columbus under the color of law. He was allowed quietly to resign amid provable charges that would have landed a white police officer in federal prison for many years.
The two-tiered, separate — and — unequal system of justice that prevails in Columbus, an erstwhile slave-owning town, treated White-rights activist Michael Weaver much differently.
While sitting in his car after leaving a friend’s house, he was accosted by two Black thugs wielding 40-ounce glass beer bottles, potentially deadly weapons. One thug converged on Weaver’s passenger side door, the other on the driver’s side. When the thug on the driver’s side sought to enter the car, Weaver sprayed him with non-lethal pepper spray.
The thug turned his head, and the spray ran down the back of his neck.
Weaver was arrested about an hour later by a Black police officer and was charged with simple battery, a misdemeanor. The report filed by the officer indicated that the “victim” sustained no injuries and declined medical treatment. Both thugs were on felony probation at the time and were not legally allowed to consort with each other.
Weaver attended State Court on three separate occasions to answer the misdemeanor charge, accompanied by this writer. His case was never called.
Weaver and this writer didn’t know it at the time, but the die had already been cast, the fix was in. At the urging of a White female police detective who has hated Weaver for decades due to his politically incorrect activism…his misdemeanor case was referred to the district attorney’s office headed by D.A. Julia Fessenden Slater, the office that adjudicates felony cases.
On the Tuesday morning of Aug. 23, 2011, Weaver was indicted by a Muscogee County Grand Jury on the charge of aggravated assault, a felony.
Later that day, as Weaver and this writer passed by his house, Weaver’s car was pulled over by five county sheriffs department vehicles. The deputies rushed from their vehicles, guns drawn, and arrested Weaver.
Weaver’s subsequent “trial” on Nov. 14 and 15 of 2011 was a hoax, a cruel joke, a Kangaroo Court travesty of justice, even for the dark, dirty, dangerous city of Columbus, Ga. In Georgia, an aggravated assault charge carries, upon conviction, a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
Although Weaver’s use of pepper spray to repel two would-be carjackers does not normally justify a felony charge as written in Ga. Code 16-5-21, aggravated assault, Weaver’s public defender warned him that if he opted for a trial by jury, a jury that would be stacked, biased against him by the prosecutor, Asst. D.A. Michael Craig, he would likely would be convicted and receive the maximum sentence, a verdict and sentence based not on the facts of the case but, rather, on his political ideology.
Weaver, frightened and intimidated, opted to plead guilty to a crime he did not commit.
Weaver’s “best interest” guilty plea brought him a sentence of 10 years, one to be served in prison, the remaining nine years on supervised probation with the stipulation that he be banished from the six-county Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit that includes Muscogee County, the county of his birth.
The presiding judge, Superior Court Judge Bobby Peters, warned Weaver that if he were within these boundaries he would be arrested and serve the remaining sentence in state prison. Banishment is a punishment that harkens back to Medieval times, a punishment outlawed by the 1215 English Magna Carta.
In all, Weaver served 20 months and four days in jail and in two Georgia prisons for the heinous crime of defending his property…and life…from two low-lifes who sought to take what was not theirs.
Weaver was finally released from the gulag on April 24, four days after his 33rd birthday. He now resides in a county in northern Georgia, a county that, unlike his home county, is comprised mainly of his racial kinsmen.
Since his release, Weaver has been up-dating the blog he started before his unjust incarceration, the White Information Network ( WIN ) at news4whites.blogspot.com. His efforts have borne succulent fruit, has grown into a Tree of Knowledge for people seeking truth and understanding.
The story of his travails was featured in the July 1 edition ( issue no. 26 ) of the American Free Press written by AFP writer John Friend.
The whereabouts and activities of the Black racist rogue cop, Jeffrey Foxx, are at this time unknown. One hopes that he has not moved on to another police department where he can, under the auspices of the law, continue to use his tarnished badge to violate the rights of White citizens.
This writer is immensely proud of his son, Michael David Weaver/Carothers. Support him by logging onto his blog at: News4whites.blogspot.com and by subscribing to America’s most informative weekly newspaper, American Free Press.
God bless all of you.
What a wonderful place to visit.
When something takes out the eye in the sky (satellites), they won’t have time to get the help since all of them are cowards.
They literally bent over when Nazi Germany stormed Poland. Now all their greedy blowers will join them when everybody gets tired of what they are doing.
Sure, they control the weapons, military and money, but their families are here and not on a different planet.
So, tread carefully, because they will pay the true price. Eye For An Eye.
Listen readers, I used to live in Israel, (the late ’70’s).
Israel is like apartheid South Africa. Even the Hooknoses look down on each other.
For example I, as an Russian Ashkenazic/Khazar Jew would have the privilege to snub Martin Beetroot Head (Irish & Italian Sephardic Marrano), Jamie Holmes (Irish & Spanish Marrano), Geno (ditto), Sammy Davis Junior (Falasha/Hispanic Black Jew), George Jacobs (Black Jew), and of course Paula Abdul (Arab Jewess) and Madonna Ciccone (Italian Marrano/Kabbalist) and the pecking-order list goes on and on…
You guys have no idea how racist the Facist Zion State of Israel is, and Martin’s cousin, James Packer is playing a big role in this!
To Joy Ann,
Also did you hear the trashy mouth of that Sarah Silvermann (she played a Hooker on the TV series-herself) and that Australian Jewess, Rachael Berger–she is one vile witch–her joke went something like this-
“Ohh, I’m a Liberal girl through and through and hate that nerdy Kevin Rudd guy, but Little Johnny Howard? When they circumcized him, they threw out the wrong piece …”
To Gina, you are also correct.
My twin brother Stephen, is a known closet homosexual, someone even saw him walk out of a Gay nightclub.
Even that horrible Berman couple from New York who worked with that sleazeball Irish-American, Robert Farrell, in Sydney Australia (Ed Hardy Fashions), were believed to be running a huge drug/money-laundering racket.
One of their models got busted by Australian & NZ customs (LOL) And the Bermans fled back to New York.
Bobby boy fled to Melbourne to work for another 2 Jews called Howard Bellin & Del Reiss (cousins are big time real estate agents in Las Vegas-REISS Property Developers).
Mr Berman looked even more “camp” than my twin-brother Stephen (LOL X 2)
Look up David Duke–worth your time.
These lies formed long before the great wars.
Hitler was used to destabilize Russia then look at the Red Mafia who came out of Russia.
Even this website doesn’t confim to me that they are done. In Ukraine their president is Jewish/Zionist and has their agenda of killing gentiles or using them for entertainment.
Kidnapped from Ukraine are women are brought to Israel. Then they lie to Muslims and are trying to remove Iran because they don’t fall for the lies like the West.
Then they start these wars to bring mass immigration to Europe. And did you know 80% of wars are started because of ethinical differences?
They know the movment of the masses there will hold up Europe if not send them into civil war. They will clean up after Christians and Muslims have had it out with each other.
Don’t forget the poor Jews. If they didn’t get into politics and try to manipulate and steal they would not be disliked. As their lies have become bigger and more believable they will come out more. I would say this is a conspiracy. I just can’t when a few can gain so much control and blame everyone else. Sorry to say this religion has to be stopped.
I hope Muslims and Christians wake up before they forget what started this all!
@All
Death to the satanic Zionist Jews and Israel!
Great site.
This is probably not necessary; however, it can’t hurt.
Beware of false friends. You must know of the “kidons.”
The work you are doing is fabulous, don’t quit.
Anything we can do to help, just ask.
Bob
American are leaving UNO is very good idea. The UNO will shift to Hong Kong.
Why Civil war are going in Pakistan nowadays? Because of USA, UK, INDIA, ISRAEL, SAUDI ARAB, QATAR, JORDEN, TURKEY, UAE, + RAW, CIA, PENTAGON, MI5, MI6, NSA, FBI, MOSSAD, NGO’s, Look Like Lion Club, Rotary, Jaycees, Awake, WATCHTOWER, Taliban, puppet Al-Qaeda, pseudo Daesh, etc.
The Anarchist is contouring Pakistan from 60 years back. The divide, unite and rule efficiently damaged Pakistan.(Grown along the foothills of the Himalayas, Basmati rice is known for its long, white, silky and fragrant grains. A major export from Pakistan, Basmati rice graces the cuisines of the entire world.)
The Activists of the ruling Pakistani Peoples also! The Saudi Arabia wants military rule in Pakistan. It’s in fever of Saudi Arabia & Arab countries.
The Corruption Mafia’ ruling Pakistan, from 70 years ago? The Israeli Knesset is ruling Pakistan. The plan to Select from thane addresnecjutterances and contemplations by UK, FARANS, and US governments.
Khyber Pass — The structure marks the entrance to Khyber Pass, a mountain pass in the tribal areas of Pakistan, linking Peshawar to Afghanistan. It was an important part of the ancient Silk Route between Central Asia and South Asia besides being a strategic military location.
Donald Trump, you are at a big risk of history, its turning point for U. States history. You may be very careful in these days, because you became mad, sadist, foolish, & selfish. .
The Economist is a politically failure magazine in the World. Its nonsense articles are only for freemasonry’s methods. Why Jewish Lobby to try opposed there idea in the World now coming days When the Economic World War Crisis are going in the world since 2008, and after date.
The World Economy is in collapse, and there are no chances to remove this smokey cloud from World. It’s the End of Economics pollutions of The Economist Mag?
Why they confused Arab World, also Arab League?
Thanks.
This website is becoming ever more popular. +BN is doing a good job getting the word out!
I’ve been reading this blog lately, and wonder what you people think about Christopher Jon Bjerkens…?
( jewishracism.blogspot.com )
A police state is coming?
It was in full bloom decades ago. I have lost six friends and a daughter to political assassination in the “Land Of The Free”.
Knowledge will increase.
That’s what the Bible says about these days we are in.
My knowledge has also.
Pawns in the Game is a book I recommend, and Judaism’s strange Gods–YouTube.